Monday, May 4, 2020

San Antonio Social Media Goes Off on Haunted AF Baby Carriage

Posted By on Mon, May 4, 2020 at 10:54 AM

click image FACEBOOK MARKETPLACE / BRENDA MRAZEK
  • Facebook Marketplace / Brenda Mrazek
Shopping secondhand can have its pitfalls, but ghosts aren't generally one of them.

To that, a seller on Seguin's Facebook marketplace says, "Hold my beer."



The listing for an "old baby carriage" popped up on Facebook Sunday and was immediately spotted by eagle-eyed Twitter users, who called it out for what it clearly was: haunted AF.


Forget COVID-19 — this thing is clearly infected with 1918 influenza.

The black and white carriage, which would look right at home in the Addams Family's living room, seems to be in relatively good condition, even though the seller didn't bother to brush away all the loose leaves in it before snapping a photo. Perhaps she knew it'd add to the spooky vibe.

Though the description is low on info, there's one creepy detail provided: "It’s been around & stored in [an] old smoke house."

If that's not a horror movie setup, we don't know what is.

For anyone feeling lonely enough in quarantine that an infant ghost sounds like an interesting new roomie, the carriage is available for $50 or best offer.

