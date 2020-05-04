San Antonio's Briscoe Western Arts Museum Offers Mother's Day Membership Gift Packages To-Go

click to enlarge
Stumped on what to get mom this year? Look no further than the Briscoe Western Art Museum, y'all.
This year, the museum is offering Mother's Day membership specials
including western gift shop items, available through contactless, curbside pick-up. Each designed to give moms a retreat to the West, all three levels of the gift packages are currently 10% off. Proceeds benefit the continuance of Briscoe's presentation of western art, history and culture- reflecting the region's rich, shared heritage.
Upon the museum's reopening, mothers can find an escape by exploring the American West all year long with these individual, family and group membership options.
Lone Ranger:
An individual membership for moms to get away on their own, accompanied with a branded tote bag and Votivo travel candle from Briscoe's Museum Store, $65.
The Whole Posse:
Family membership with museum admission for two adults and all children/grandchildren under 18. The family deal also includes a branded tote bag and a Votivo full-sized candle, $98.
Roam on the Range:
A museum supporter membership that includes admission for two, access to member museums across the country and four guest passes for museum admission. A branded tote bag, Votivo full-sized candle and a stationary set is included, $140.
While Mother's Day didn't become an official observance until 1914, one hardworking mom is recognized by Briscoe
for the central role she played in the discovery of the West. Sacagawea guided Lewis and Clark in their exploration West while pregnant, then gave birth and carried her baby throughout the expedition. The clay sculpted Sacagawea coin made by late artist Glenna Goodacre, from which the Sacagawea dollar
was made, is featured in the Briscoe's Ruth McLean Bowman Bowers: Women of the West Gallery.
For mothers seeking memberships for the whole family, the art museum helps bring the West to life for children with gallery play activities, story time and educational displays.
The Briscoe has officially stated they will wait to open in accordance with county, city and state guidelines. Until then, the Beyond the Briscoe newsletter
keeps the community connected to the museum's art and artifacts that tell stories of the West.
To order a Mother's Day membership special, or for more information on package benefits, visit Briscoe's website
. All membership options are tax deductible and include unlimited admission to the Briscoe and its events, as well as invitations to private events.
