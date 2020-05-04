Suite Night With Spurs' David Robinson, Tim Duncan and Gregg Popovich Sells for $120K in Auction

-
Instagram / hoops_podcast
How much would you pony up to hang with Spurs legends David Robinson and Tim Duncan and Coach Gregg Popovich?
One fan was willing to part ways with $120,000.
That was the winning bid in an All-In Challenge charity auction
for the honor, according to the Bleacher Report sports site
. The proceeds benefitted Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.
Apparently, fellow NBA icon Magic Johnson called on the Admiral to offer up tickets to watch the Spurs game to raise money for the charities. Included in the package were watching the Silver and Black warm up on the court plus spending the rest of the game in a suite with the NBA Hall of Famer.
Robinson even threw in a meet-and-greet with Duncan, Coach Pop and Spurs CEO R.C. Buford. And if that wasn't enough, he plans to show off his woodworking skills by giving the winner a custom cutting board featuring a personalized message, according to Bleacher Report
.
"The starting bid of $2,500 grew substantially, but the donation will help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic while also providing quite an adventure for the winner," the blog reports.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.