Beloved Former Spur Tony Parker Reveals Family Members' COVID-19 Diagnoses

click to enlarge Getty Images

Say it ain't so!In an interview with ESPN's, former San Antonio Spur Tony Parker revealed yesterday that two of his family members — his father-in-law and sister-in-law — contracted COVID-19 in France.Fortunately, both family members have since recovered."We were worried the first two or three weeks to make sure they would be OK," Parker said."Now, they are OK. They did some testing, and now they’re negative. It puts a lot of stress on my family. You never know with a new virus like this. Everybody reacts differently. That is why I am very thankful that nothing happened to my sister-in-law and father-in-law."