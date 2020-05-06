How to Celebrate Mother's Day in San Antonio While Treading Carefully Back into Society
Posted
By Katie Hennessey
on Wed, May 6, 2020 at 9:51 AM
click image
Mother's Day is this Sunday, and it couldn't come at a more confusing time.
On hand, businesses are reopening with new social distancing protocols. On the other, San Antonio continues to see a worrisome increase in COVID-19 cases
.
That leaves many of us wondering how to give our Mom the celebration she deserves while tiptoeing lightly back into society.
To strike that balance, here's a list of gift ideas and activities specific to San Antonio that celebrate mothers in a special way, all while keeping public health in mind.
Bring Mom Coffee
Let's face it, mom might be tired of the same generic breakfast blend she's been brewing at home the past couple months. How about bringing her a flavored latte or specialty roast from her favorite local coffee shop? Here are some options on where to pick up a fresh brew around the city.
Fill Mom's Day with Art and Entertainment
- Brown Coffee Company is offering curbside pickup this Sunday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at both its Southtown and Broadway location with freshly roasted coffee directly from coffee farms. Order drinks online, along with full meal and pastry options. Multiple locations.
- Halcyon Coffee Bar and Lounge opened its doors May 1 with limited capacity and is offering a Mother's Day specials for moms looking to get out of the house. Those specials are also available via curbside and delivery. Go online to order your mom's favorite coffee drink and a Mother's Day dinner option of croque-madame, lobster and mushroom risotto or scratch-made fried chicken. 1414 S. Alamo St., (210) 277-7045.
- Mila Coffee is open Sunday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and will be serving up favorites such as Mexican vanilla latte from its food truck. 2202 Broadway St., (210) 929-3678.
- If Mom's go-to coffee shop isn't open, her a gift card to use once it's back in operation. Local establishments including Estate Coffee Co., Poetic Republic and Rosella's Coffee Co. have e-cards options available online.
If a caffeinated morning pick-me-up isn't exactly your mother's style, maybe arts, film and nature are more her speed.
- Gift a Museum Memberships. If your mom longs to stroll through art museums and explore new exhibitions again, make sure she has full access once their doors open. The Briscoe Western Art Museum is offering Mother's Day membership specials with gift store grabs included. The McNay Art Museum and San Antonio Museum of Art are also offer gift memberships.
- Drive-In Movies. Lots of us aren't ready to venture into theaters just yet, but there's plenty of drive-in options that could provide a Mother's Day weekend event for the whole family. Bankersmith Ice House in Fredericksburg is playing free classic movies this weekend with car-side beer and food for purchase. On Friday, the ice house will screen The Sandlot; on Saturday, it's Jaws; and on Sunday, strap in for Top Gun. Shows start at 8:15 p.m. 7905 Old San Antonio Road, Fredericksburg, (512) 953-9428. EVO Entertainment-Schertz has two showings this weekend at $20 per person. On Friday, the complex will show Sonic The Hedgehog, while Saturday's screening is Jumangi: Welcome to the Jungle. Shows start at 8 p.m. 18658 Interstate 35, Schertz, (210) 764-6986. Drive-in theater Stars and Stripes-New Braunfels has three showings this scheduled for Friday: I Still Believe, The Invisible Man and Trolls World Tour. Shows start at 6:30 p.m. 1178 Kroesche Lane, New Braunfels, (830) 620-7469.
Shower Mom with Fresh Foliage
- Drive-Thru Zoo. The San Antonio Zoo is extending its safari program that allows patrons to see lions, tigers and bears from the safety of their cars. If you've got a mom that loves animals, this might be the perfect family trip for Mother's Day weekend. The event is $60 per car. Check online for availability this weekend. 3903 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 734-7184.
- Enjoying the full moon. The next full moon is this Thursday, traditionally known as the "Flower Moon." For nature-loving families, gathering outside on a picnic blanket to watch the bright ball in the night sky might make for a memorable Mother's Day. The moon will reach its peak at 6:45 pm. If you won't see mom until Mother's Day observance- Sunday, the waning super moon will still be a wondrous sight to enjoy.
Whether it's a wild succulent garden delivered straight to the door, summer blooms to adorn her garden, or fresh flower arrangements accompanied by sparkling wine, nothing says "I love you," better than the smell of fresh foliage. Here's a few options for in-store, delivery and curbside purchases.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
- Shades of Green Nursery, an organic plant nursery tucked in a natural oasis between Broadway and U.S. Highway 281, has new arrivals of rare desert roses, summer blooming Helene Altheas and a wide variety of flowering vinca. If Mom's the gardening type, buy her fresh seedlings to add the garden or surprise her with a homemade potting arrangement. The nursery is open for walk-in customers. Curbside pick-up can also be arranged by phone. 334 W. Sunset Road., (210) 824-3772.
- H-E-B Floral Department has easy-made gift packages for celebrating mom this year, including fresh flower arrangements, balloons, indoor plants, chocolate, wine, candles, bath and body supplies. Customers can even custom-design packages using the H-E-B curbside store. If you're looking to have a hand-picked package delivered to the door, check the Favor Delivery option.
- Eden's Echo, a local floral design shop in South San Antonio, specializes in custom succulent gardens and flower arrangements, with a Mother's Day special of hydrangea, roses, tulips, daisies and foliage. Flowers for the holiday must be pre-booked by Thursday for guaranteed delivery or pick-up for Saturday and Sunday. 2450 Roosevelt Ave., (210) 249-1058.
Tags: Mothers Day, Mothers Day events, coronavirus, Mother's Day 2020, flowers, wine, coffee, florists, Mother's Day ideas, San Antonio, Texas, Hill Country, COVID-19, delivery, curbside, drive-in movies, drive-thru zoo, art museums, coffee shops, balloons, gifts for mom, Image