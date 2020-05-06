Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

San Antonio Spurs Launch $500,000 Fund to Aid First Responders and Others

Posted By on Wed, May 6, 2020 at 9:26 AM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / @SPURS
  • Instagram / @Spurs
The Silver and Black have launched a fund to aid San Antonio first responders, families and businesses hurt by the COVID-19 crisis.

The nonprofit arm of Spurs Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Alamo City's NBA franchise and runs the AT&T Center, tipped off its new Spurs Give Together Fund with an initial $500,000 donation.



SSE aims to raise more than $1 million for the fund and has already pulled in pledges from Frost Bank, the Charles Butt Foundation, NuStar Energy, the Greehey Family Foundation, Red McCombs Automotive, CE Group and the 80/20 Foundation, according to its announcement.

Spurs Give Together will funnel money to local nonprofits that help with critical needs for first responders, people unable to meet their basic needs and local businesses stung by the pandemic.

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SPURS SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
  • Courtesy of Spurs Sports and Entertainment
“As we continue to face the deep impact of COVID-19, we are committed to assisting with the evolving needs across our community,” said RC Buford, SSE's CEO. “I’ve been profoundly touched by the resilience and generosity shown by our community during this time of need. We hope to continue to be a source of support as we get through this together. I encourage those who have the means to donate to the Spurs Give Together Fund in support of our unsung heroes, neighbors and local businesses.”

People can donate to the fund online or by texting “SpursTogether” to 41444.

May 6, 2020

