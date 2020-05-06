Wednesday, May 6, 2020
San Antonio Symphony Announces 2020-2021 Concert Season
Posted
By Trevor Flynn
on Wed, May 6, 2020 at 11:44 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of San Antonio Symphony
The San Antonio Symphony has announced a 2020-2021 season
that's as ambitious as ever.
Beginning with "Ravishing Rachmaninoff" in late September, the year's 14 weeks of programming are will include heavy-hitters like Carl Orff's Carmina Burana
and Beethoven's Symphony No. 5
.
As part of the symphony's continued search for a new Music Director, 12 guest conductors from across the country will be featured on the season's concerts.
The season announcement, made in the spirit of optimism, comes with the sizable caveat that the symphony will continue to act on public health recommendations from the CDC, state, county and city authorities as the pandemic crisis unfolds.
Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, things to do in San Antonio, Music, Classical Music, San Antonio Symphony, Rachmaninoff, Carl Orff, Beethoven, Beethoven's fifth, Symphony No. 5, Carmina Burana, concert season, symphony concerts, 2020-2021 season, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.