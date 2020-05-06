Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

San Antonio Symphony Announces 2020-2021 Concert Season

Posted By on Wed, May 6, 2020 at 11:44 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO SYMPHONY
  • Courtesy of San Antonio Symphony
The San Antonio Symphony has announced a 2020-2021 season that's as ambitious as ever.

Beginning with "Ravishing Rachmaninoff" in late September, the year's 14 weeks of programming are will include heavy-hitters like Carl Orff's Carmina Burana and Beethoven's Symphony No. 5.



As part of the symphony's continued search for a new Music Director, 12 guest conductors from across the country will be featured on the season's concerts.

The season announcement, made in the spirit of optimism, comes with the sizable caveat that the symphony will continue to act on public health recommendations from the CDC, state, county and city authorities as the pandemic crisis unfolds.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Social Media Goes Off on Haunted AF Baby Carriage Read More

  2. Beloved Former Spur Tony Parker Reveals Family Members' COVID-19 Diagnoses Read More

  3. Suite Night With Spurs' David Robinson, Tim Duncan and Gregg Popovich Sells for $120K in Auction Read More

  4. San Antonio Harley-Davidson Dealership Offering Free Maintenance to First Responders and Healthcare Workers Read More

  5. San Antonio's Luminaria Artist Foundation Announces 2020 Grant Recipients Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation