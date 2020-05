San Antonio Zoo Extends Drive Thru Experience for an Extra Opportunity to Gaze at Wildlife from the Safety of Your Vehicle

click to enlarge Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo

As heard roaring around town, the San Antonio Zoo opened up their doors last weekend for what was planned to be a one-time Drive Thru Zoo experience.However, many locals missed out on the festivities when the tour sold out within a mere two hours.In order to give everyone a unique opportunity to see some lions, tigers, bears and more during the age of social distancing, the experience has been extended to include daily visits through May 17.The zoo has increased the price of admission to $60 per vehicle for non-members, but annual pass holders and monthly members will still be able to buy tickets for $32. Vehicle size limitations will still apply and all the curbside food and beverage fixings will still be available as well.For information on ticketing, vehicle size limitations and the zoo's curbside food and beverage options, visit the zoo's website