Thursday, May 7, 2020

San Antonio's Briscoe Western Art Museum Announces Plans to Reopen, Tackling A New Frontier

Posted By on Thu, May 7, 2020 at 8:51 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF BRISCOE WESTERN ART MUSEUM
  • Courtesy of Briscoe Western Art Museum
In its own words, the Briscoe Western Art Museum "welcomes everyone to saddle up and ride West again on May 23," as the institution announced plans to reopen its doors on that date.

General admission will be half-price for the first day, and healthcare workers can venture forth for free through this summer.



click to enlarge Signage enforcing social distancing and a hand sanitizer station at the Briscoe. - COURTESY OF BRISCOE WESTERN ART MUSEUM
  • Courtesy of Briscoe Western Art Museum
  • Signage enforcing social distancing and a hand sanitizer station at the Briscoe.
One can't help but think of the hazards of the trail. The museum plans to open at 50% capacity following the breakneck pace of Governor Abbott's reopening plan while Texas' testing capacity for COVID-19 remains well below the benchmark agreed among healthcare experts.

The museum isn't being cavalier about reopening, though. New safety protocols include PPE for all employees, plexiglass shields at counters, ubiquitous hand-sanitizer, disposable gloves for gift shoppers and security staff directed to enforce social distancing.

So much concern for safety may be at odds with the gung-ho feel of the American West, but maybe that's a good thing.



Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

