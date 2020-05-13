Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

San Antonio Botanical Garden Offering Free Admission for Healthcare Workers and Others

Posted By on Wed, May 13, 2020 at 12:16 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SA BOTANICAL GARDEN
  • Courtesy of SA Botanical Garden
The San Antonio Botanical Garden is showing its community spirit by offering free admission for those working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes first responders, healthcare workers, public transportation and City of San Antonio employees.

Free admission tickets are good for up to four people and must be reserved online using the garden's website. Frontline workers should use the code HERO2020 when ordering tickets. None will be sold onsite. The offer is valid from May 13-19.



The Botanical Garden categorizes firefighters, emergency medical technicians, emergency medical services personnel and law enforcement officers as first responders. Anyone who works at a hospital is considered a healthcare worker.

Those who qualify must present a work badge or proof of employment upon arrival.
Location Details San Antonio Botanical Garden
555 Funston
San Antonio, TX
(210) 536-1400
General Services
Map

