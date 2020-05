San Antonio Botanical Garden Offering Free Admission for Healthcare Workers and Others

click to enlarge Courtesy of SA Botanical Garden

The San Antonio Botanical Garden is showing its community spirit by offering free admission for those working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes first responders, healthcare workers, public transportation and City of San Antonio employees.Free admission tickets are good for up to four people and must be reserved online using the garden's website . Frontline workers should use the code HERO2020 when ordering tickets. None will be sold onsite. The offer is valid from May 13-19.The Botanical Garden categorizes firefighters, emergency medical technicians, emergency medical services personnel and law enforcement officers as first responders. Anyone who works at a hospital is considered a healthcare worker.Those who qualify must present a work badge or proof of employment upon arrival.