Youth Orchestras of San Antonio Caps Off Its Season with Virtual Finale Concert

A photo taken at YOSA's March 9 Viva Selena performance.
Just because in-person performances are canceled doesn't mean the Youth Orchestras of San Antonio are going to call off their season.
Instead, this Sunday YOSA will stream their first ever virtual concert on Facebook
. The online YOSApalooza performance will consist of recordings by all nine orchestras from the organization’s most recent season and a surprise finale recording.
The instrumentalists in YOSA’s orchestras range in age from 8 to 20 and rehearse weekly during the normal concert season. Though the current season has been suspended until June 1, the organization has worked diligently to provide its students and community with music. The webpage YOSA Plays On
features resources to help students continue practicing, videos of students performing at home and online sessions with YOSA faculty to give insight on a variety of musical topics.
In addition to those online resources, the organization has continued to provide gas and grocery cards to the families of its Rising Star Fellows and plans to shift its free lessons for low-income instrumentalists to an online format. Anyone interested in supporting YOSA's mission to provide music education to San Antonio students can donate to the organization online
.
Free, 6-7 pm. Sunday, May 17, Facebook, yosa.org.
