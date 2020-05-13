Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Youth Orchestras of San Antonio Caps Off Its Season with Virtual Finale Concert

Posted By on Wed, May 13, 2020 at 3:54 PM

click image A photo taken at YOSA's March 9 Viva Selena performance. - FACEBOOK / YOSA
  • Facebook / YOSA
  • A photo taken at YOSA's March 9 Viva Selena performance.
Just because in-person performances are canceled doesn't mean the Youth Orchestras of San Antonio are going to call off their season.

Instead, this Sunday YOSA will stream their first ever virtual concert on Facebook. The online YOSApalooza performance will consist of recordings by all nine orchestras from the organization’s most recent season and a surprise finale recording.



The instrumentalists in YOSA’s orchestras range in age from 8 to 20 and rehearse weekly during the normal concert season. Though the current season has been suspended until June 1, the organization has worked diligently to provide its students and community with music. The webpage YOSA Plays On features resources to help students continue practicing, videos of students performing at home and online sessions with YOSA faculty to give insight on a variety of musical topics.

In addition to those online resources, the organization has continued to provide gas and grocery cards to the families of its Rising Star Fellows and plans to shift its free lessons for low-income instrumentalists to an online format. Anyone interested in supporting YOSA's mission to provide music education to San Antonio students can donate to the organization online.

Free, 6-7 pm. Sunday, May 17, Facebook, yosa.org.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonians Sound Off on Social Media About Weird Green Light Spotted in the Night Sky This Week Read More

  2. Luminaria, TPR and Others Host Livestream Telethon to Benefit San Antonio Artists This Weekend Read More

  3. San Antonio Museum of Art Hosting Two Interactive Artist Chats Online Read More

  4. Suite Night With Spurs' David Robinson, Tim Duncan and Gregg Popovich Sells for $120K in Auction Read More

  5. Gamer Recreates San Antonio's Fiesta in Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Porta Potties and All Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation