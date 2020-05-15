Fiesta Commission Announces Official Calendar for November Version of San Antonio's Favorite Holiday

click to enlarge
San Antonio Current File Photo
Fiesta has been postponed until fall this year, with most of the big events starting on November 5 and wrapping up November 15. While the full slate of events was up in the air for a while, yesterday the Fiesta Commission released the official schedule for the fall's festivities.
Here's a roundup pulled from the official calendar. Since this rundown doesn't include every event, check the commission's website
for a more detailed list.
Thursday, November 5
Fiesta Fiesta at Hemisfair
Fiesta Carnival opens
Friday, November 6
Taste of New Orleans opens
Fiesta de los Reyes opens
Rey Feo Crown Celebration
Saturday, November 7
Mission Reach Flotilla Fiesta
Fiesta Arts Fair
Fiesta de Animales
Sunday, November 8
Fiesta Wildflower Ride
Monday, November 9
Texas Cavaliers River Parade
Air Force at the Alamo
Tuesday, November 10
NIOSA opens
Coronation opens
El Rey Fido Coronation
Wednesday, November 11
Beethoven Maennerchor Gartenfest opens
Thursday, November 12
PACfest
10th Street River Festival opens
Friday, November 13
Battle of Flowers Parade
Fredstock Music Fest
Saturday, November 14
Fiesta Flambeau Parade
King William Fair
Fiesta de los Ninos
Sunday, November 15
A Day in Old Mexico and Charreada
12th Annual Fiesta Concert
