Friday, May 15, 2020

Fiesta Commission Announces Official Calendar for November Version of San Antonio's Favorite Holiday

Posted By on Fri, May 15, 2020 at 10:32 AM

click to enlarge SAN ANTONIO CURRENT FILE PHOTO
  • San Antonio Current File Photo
Fiesta has been postponed until fall this year, with most of the big events starting on November 5 and wrapping up November 15. While the full slate of events was up in the air for a while, yesterday the Fiesta Commission released the official schedule for the fall's festivities.

Here's a roundup pulled from the official calendar. Since this rundown doesn't include every event, check the commission's website for a more detailed list.



Thursday, November 5

Fiesta Fiesta at Hemisfair
Fiesta Carnival opens

Friday, November 6

Taste of New Orleans opens
Fiesta de los Reyes opens
Rey Feo Crown Celebration

Saturday, November 7

Mission Reach Flotilla Fiesta
Fiesta Arts Fair
Fiesta de Animales

Sunday, November 8

Fiesta Wildflower Ride

Monday, November 9

Texas Cavaliers River Parade
Air Force at the Alamo

Tuesday, November 10

NIOSA opens
Coronation opens
El Rey Fido Coronation

Wednesday, November 11

Beethoven Maennerchor Gartenfest opens

Thursday, November 12

PACfest
10th Street River Festival opens

Friday, November 13

Battle of Flowers Parade
Fredstock Music Fest

Saturday, November 14

Fiesta Flambeau Parade
King William Fair
Fiesta de los Ninos

Sunday, November 15

A Day in Old Mexico and Charreada
12th Annual Fiesta Concert

