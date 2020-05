Fiesta Commission Announces Official Calendar for November Version of San Antonio's Favorite Holiday

click to enlarge San Antonio Current File Photo

Fiesta has been postponed until fall this year, with most of the big events starting on November 5 and wrapping up November 15. While the full slate of events was up in the air for a while, yesterday the Fiesta Commission released the official schedule for the fall's festivities.Here's a roundup pulled from the official calendar. Since this rundown doesn't include every event, check the commission's website for a more detailed list.Fiesta Fiesta at HemisfairFiesta Carnival opensTaste of New Orleans opensFiesta de los Reyes opensRey Feo Crown CelebrationMission Reach Flotilla FiestaFiesta Arts FairFiesta de AnimalesFiesta Wildflower RideTexas Cavaliers River ParadeAir Force at the AlamoNIOSA opensCoronation opensEl Rey Fido CoronationBeethoven Maennerchor Gartenfest opensPACfest10th Street River Festival opensBattle of Flowers ParadeFredstock Music FestFiesta Flambeau ParadeKing William FairFiesta de los NinosA Day in Old Mexico and Charreada12th Annual Fiesta Concert