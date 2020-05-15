Friday, May 15, 2020
Luminaria Artist Foundation Opens Second Round of Emergency Relief Grants in San Antonio
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Fri, May 15, 2020 at 10:34 AM
click to enlarge
On the heels of last weekend's telethon fundraiser
, the Luminaria Artist Foundation has opened up a second round of Corona Arts Relief Grants.
After applications flooded in
for the first round
of the emergency grants in April, the organization had to close its submission window early. Now, local artists have another chance to apply for up to $600 in emergency funding, which is intended to make up for lost revenue during the pandemic and to provide opportunities for professional development.
Interested parties have until 5 p.m. on May 21 to submit applications online
.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, Luminaria Artist Foundation, arts grants, Corona Arts Relief, emergency grants, support local artists, arts funding, Luminaria, pandemic, coronavirus, COVID-19, COVID 19, corona virus, artists, economic crisis, financial crisis, grants, grant appliccations, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.