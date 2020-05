Luminaria Artist Foundation Opens Second Round of Emergency Relief Grants in San Antonio

click to enlarge Courtesy of Luminaria

On the heels of last weekend's telethon fundraiser , the Luminaria Artist Foundation has opened up a second round of Corona Arts Relief Grants.After applications flooded in for the first round of the emergency grants in April, the organization had to close its submission window early. Now, local artists have another chance to apply for up to $600 in emergency funding, which is intended to make up for lost revenue during the pandemic and to provide opportunities for professional development.Interested parties have until 5 p.m. on May 21 to submit applications online