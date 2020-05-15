Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, May 15, 2020

San Antonio's City Base Cinema Reopening Friday With New Social Distancing Policies

Friday, May 15, 2020

click image FACEBOOK / CITY BASE ENTERTAINMENT - CINEMA & ARCADE
  • Facebook / City Base Entertainment - Cinema & Arcade
For the past few months, San Antonians have been keeping ourselves entertained with movies, but most of our home theaters lack surround sound and a snack bar serving popcorn, pickles and Takis.

Southside movie theater City Base Entertainment is reopening Friday with new safety procedures to help movie fans — those that feel safe venturing out, anyway — get their fix of booming sound and salty snacks.



"It seems like the world was a different place when we closed our doors on March 19," Brad Smith, managing partner of City Base Entertainment said in a statement. "But we're ready to get people back to enjoying the movies and movie theater snacks in a safe manner."

While guests aren't required to wear protective gear, City Base is encouraging it, especially in concessions areas, where keeping six feet of distance may be difficult. Employees and guests will also be pre-screened with a wellness check, and the concession stand has adopted new food-handling rules. 

The theaters will only be filled to 25% capacity and showtimes will run 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m.. Guests will be required to spread out to ensure they're seated at a safe distance.

This weekend's screenings will include I Still Believe, The Hunt, Bloodshot and The Way Back, all films that were showing as the local stay-at-home orders went into place. Tickets are available on online for those who don't feel safe buying ta the ticket window.

While the theater is getting back to business, the arcade will remain closed.

