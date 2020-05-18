Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, May 18, 2020

San Antonio Artist Kathy Sosa Debuts New Mural at La Boulangerie

Posted By on Mon, May 18, 2020 at 3:59 PM

click image Kathy Sosa eats a macaron in front of the new mural. - TWITTER / SOUTHWEST SCHOOL OF ARRT
  • Twitter / Southwest School of Arrt
  • Kathy Sosa eats a macaron in front of the new mural.
As part of her Keep Calm Y Dream On project, Kathy Sosa has debuted a new mural behind downtown French bakery La Boulangerie.

Playing on the popular WWII-era British motivational poster, the mural features repeated versions of the phrase "Keep Calm Et Macar-On" painted on multicolored backgrounds across the side of the building.



The mural, finished last Thursday, was painted with assistance from Sandra Gonzalez and Malachy McKinney.

According to its website, Keep Calm Y Dream On "is a public art/social practice campaign celebrating the blended borderland culture in the region along the border of USA & Mexico." Past projects have included screen prints, stickers and apparel emblazoned with phrases like "Keep Calm Con Cora-Zon" and "Somos Muchos Pero We Are One."

The new mural has already proven to be pretty Instagrammable:


Although the state is on its second wave of reopenings, La Boulangerie is currently only offering takeout and delivery. On the plus side, this means that there probably won't be a bunch of cars in the parking lot blocking the the wall for anyone who want to snap a quick selfie on their way to pick up some macarons to-go.

