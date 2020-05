San Antonio Artist Kathy Sosa Debuts New Mural at La Boulangerie

click image Twitter / Southwest School of Arrt

Kathy Sosa eats a macaron in front of the new mural.

As part of her Keep Calm Y Dream On project, Kathy Sosa has debuted a new mural behind downtown French bakery La Boulangerie.Playing on the popular WWII-era British motivational poster, the mural features repeated versions of the phrase "Keep Calm Et Macar-On" painted on multicolored backgrounds across the side of the building.The mural, finished last Thursday, was painted with assistance from Sandra Gonzalez and Malachy McKinney.According to its website, Keep Calm Y Dream On "is a public art/social practice campaign celebrating the blended borderland culture in the region along the border of USA & Mexico." Past projects have included screen prints stickers and apparel emblazoned with phrases like "Keep Calm Con Cora-Zon" and "Somos Muchos Pero We Are One."The new mural has already proven to be pretty Instagrammable:Although the state is on its second wave of reopenings, La Boulangerie is currently only offering takeout and delivery. On the plus side, this means that there probably won't be a bunch of cars in the parking lot blocking the the wall for anyone who want to snap a quick selfie on their way to pick up some macarons to-go.