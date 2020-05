San Antonio Zoo Brings Back Popular Drive-Through Experience For Another Week

click to enlarge Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo

The Drive Thru Zoo returns once again!Last Friday, the San Antonio Zoo announced a second extension of the tour, which was first launched at the beginning of the month as a safe, socially distant way to enjoy its animals and facilities.Now more patrons can get a chance to visit the wildlife from a distance, starting today and continuing through Thursday, May 21. Drive Thru Zoo hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the same vehicle size requirements apply. Tickets cost $60 for non-members and $32 for annual pass holders and members, priced per vehicle.The zoo is also accepting donations to its emergency fund , which supports the care of the resident animals during the COVID-19 crisis.