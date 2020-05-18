Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, May 18, 2020

San Antonio Zoo Brings Back Popular Drive-Through Experience For Another Week

Posted By on Mon, May 18, 2020 at 9:58 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO ZOO
  • Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
The Drive Thru Zoo returns once again!

Last Friday, the San Antonio Zoo announced a second extension of the tour, which was first launched at the beginning of the month as a safe, socially distant way to enjoy its animals and facilities.



Now more patrons can get a chance to visit the wildlife from a distance, starting today and continuing through Thursday, May 21. Drive Thru Zoo hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the same vehicle size requirements apply. Tickets cost $60 for non-members and $32 for annual pass holders and members, priced per vehicle.

The zoo is also accepting donations to its emergency fund, which supports the care of the resident animals during the COVID-19 crisis.

