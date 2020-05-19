San Antonio Zoo Offering Virtual Opportunities to Meet Animals Close Up

click to enlarge
Phase 2 of Gov. Greg Abbott's reopening of Texas allows zoos and aquariums to resume admissions on May 22. In the meantime, the San Antonio Zoo is letting animal enthusiasts see their nature pals through virtual technology.
On Tuesday, the SA Zoo announced it's letting groups of up to six people arrange "exclusive virtual encounters" with animals for occasions ranging from corporate meetings to birthdays and anniversaries.
The behind-the-scenes virtual tours will be available daily. Groups can meet the zoo's knowledgeable team while learning more about specific animals including giraffes, okapi
, rhinos and a dynamic hippo duo named Timothy and Uma.
The virtual experiences begin at $30 for select animals. Once someone makes a purchase, the zoo sends a Zoom link good for the date and time of the tour.
Also up for grabs are "Wild MeetingZ," which feature animal appearances and an optional upgrade to include a Q&A session a zoo crew member, plus personalized "Wild Video Messages" for birthdays, graduations, anniversaries or other celebrations.
The virtual experiences, like the zoo's recent in-car safari tours, are designed to offset the financial strain of the pandemic on the the facility. As of press time Tuesday, the San Antonio Zoo hasn't announced its reopening plans.
More information on its virtual events is available online
.
