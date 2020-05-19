Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

San Antonio Zoo Offering Virtual Opportunities to Meet Animals Close Up

Posted By on Tue, May 19, 2020 at 2:15 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO ZOO
  • Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
Phase 2 of Gov. Greg Abbott's reopening of Texas allows zoos and aquariums to resume admissions on May 22. In the meantime, the San Antonio Zoo is letting animal enthusiasts see their nature pals through virtual technology.

On Tuesday, the SA Zoo announced it's letting groups of up to six people arrange "exclusive virtual encounters" with animals for occasions ranging from corporate meetings to birthdays and anniversaries.



The behind-the-scenes virtual tours will be available daily. Groups can meet the zoo's knowledgeable team while learning more about specific animals including giraffes, okapi, rhinos and a dynamic hippo duo named Timothy and Uma.

click to enlarge One of the zoo's beloved hippos takes a swim. - COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO ZOO
  • Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
  • One of the zoo's beloved hippos takes a swim.
The virtual experiences begin at $30 for select animals. Once someone makes a purchase, the zoo sends a Zoom link good for the date and time of the tour.

Also up for grabs are "Wild MeetingZ," which feature animal appearances and an optional upgrade to include a Q&A session a zoo crew member, plus personalized "Wild Video Messages" for birthdays, graduations, anniversaries or other celebrations.

The virtual experiences, like the zoo's recent in-car safari tours, are designed to offset the financial strain of the pandemic on the the facility. As of press time Tuesday, the San Antonio Zoo hasn't announced its reopening plans.

More information on its virtual events is available online.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Shaq Admits to Making Up Nasty Rumor About the San Antonio Spurs' David Robinson Read More

  2. San Antonio Zoo Brings Back Popular Drive-Through Experience For Another Week Read More

  3. San Antonio Artist Kathy Sosa Debuts New Mural at La Boulangerie Read More

  4. Fiesta Commission Announces Official Calendar for November Version of San Antonio's Favorite Holiday Read More

  5. Temple Beth-El Supports San Antonio Musicians With Free Facebook Live Concerts Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation