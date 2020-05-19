Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Singer Patricia Vonne Rodriguez Co-Hosting San Antonio Artist David Blancas' Online Show

Posted By on Tue, May 19, 2020 at 3:13 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO / PATRICIA VONNE RODRIGUEZ
  • Courtesy Photo / Patricia Vonne Rodriguez
A month after launching an online video series to promote public art, San Antonio muralist David Blancas has lined up serious star power for his next installment.

Singer, actress and filmmaker Patricia Vonne Rodriguez will co-host the Friday, May 22 edition of Live with David Blancas, performing her own music and paying tribute to Randy Garibay, the versatile guitarist who helped define SA's blues scene.

Vonne Rodriguez — an Alamo City native and sister of filmmaker Robert Rodriguez — recently released an album as part of the Texicana Mamas supergroup, which also features Tish Hinojosa and Stephanie Urbina Jones.



Given the Mamas' bilingual approach and broad Tex-Mex influences, it's easy to see why Blancas brought in Vonne Rodriguez for the tribute.

Garibay's "puro pinche blues" straddled multiple cultures, drawing on everything from jazz to doo wop to traditional Mexican music. The iconic guitarist also appears in Blancas' La Música de San Anto mural along with other local musical luminaries.

Live with David Blancas is part of a fundraising campaign by nonprofit Westside Development Corporation to support community arts programming during the coronavirus shutdown.

Free, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Facebook, westsidedevcorp.com.

