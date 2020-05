Singer Patricia Vonne Rodriguez Co-Hosting San Antonio Artist David Blancas' Online Show

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Patricia Vonne Rodriguez

A month after launching an online video series to promote public art, San Antonio muralist David Blancas has lined up serious star power for his next installment.Singer, actress and filmmaker Patricia Vonne Rodriguez will co-host the Friday, May 22 edition of, performing her own music and paying tribute to Randy Garibay, the versatile guitarist who helped define SA's blues sceneVonne Rodriguez — an Alamo City native and sister of filmmaker Robert Rodriguez — recently released an album as part of theTexicana Mamas supergroup, which also features Tish Hinojosa and Stephanie Urbina Jones.Given the Mamas' bilingual approach and broad Tex-Mex influences, it's easy to see why Blancas brought in Vonne Rodriguez for the tribute.Garibay's "puro pinche blues" straddled multiple cultures, drawing on everything from jazz to doo wop to traditional Mexican music. The iconic guitarist also appears in Blancas'mural along with other local musical luminaries.is part of a fundraising campaign by nonprofit Westside Development Corporation to support community arts programming during the coronavirus shutdown.