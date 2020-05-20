Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Woodlawn Theatre Hosting Online Acting Class With San Antonio Native Jesse Borrego

Posted By on Wed, May 20, 2020 at 9:22 AM

click to enlarge Jesse Borrego in Phoenix, Oregon - COURTESY OF CINEFESTIVAL
  • Courtesy of CineFestival
  • Jesse Borrego in Phoenix, Oregon
San Antonio's Woodlawn Theatre is offering an online masterclass with Hollywood actor and San Antonio native Jesse Borrego on Saturday.

During a 50-minute Zoom session, Borrego (Blood In Blood Out, Con Air, Fame) will discuss navigating the entertainment industry as a Latino actor and engage in a Q&A with students.



Borrego has spoken to the Current about the importance of finding authenticity in his work during a three-decade career. He received SAFILM legacy award in 2018 and last year starred in the indie comedy Phoenix, Oregon.

$10, 1 p.m. Saturday via Zoom at woodlawntheatre.org, (210) 802-8794.

