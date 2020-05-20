Woodlawn Theatre Hosting Online Acting Class With San Antonio Native Jesse Borrego

Wednesday, May 20, 2020
San Antonio's Woodlawn Theatre is offering an online masterclass with Hollywood actor and San Antonio native Jesse Borrego on Saturday.
During a 50-minute Zoom session, Borrego (Blood In Blood Out, Con Air, Fame
) will discuss navigating the entertainment industry as a Latino actor and engage in a Q&A with students.
Borrego has spoken to the Current
about the importance of finding authenticity in his work during a three-decade career. He received SAFILM legacy award in 2018
and last year starred in the indie comedy Phoenix, Oregon
.
$10, 1 p.m. Saturday via Zoom at woodlawntheatre.org, (210) 802-8794.
