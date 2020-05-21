The San Antonio Zoo Announces Reopening Date

click to enlarge
Courtesy of the San Antonio Zoo
The San Antonio Zoo will reopen to pedestrian visitors
at the end of next week.
Like other attractions
in the city, the zoo is reopening on a tiered basis, starting with pass-holders first.
People with annual passes and monthly memberships will be able to visit first, gaining admission from Friday, May 29 through Sunday, May 31. The general public will be cleared to visit as well starting Monday, June 1.
"We are delighted to start welcoming back visitors to the zoo, connecting our guests with nature, and inspiring them through animal connections," San Antonio Zoological Society President and CEO Tim Morrow said in a statement.
"Our zoo crew has been working diligently on reopening plans almost since the day we closed. We will be implementing safety guidelines set forth by our governor and city officials that will provide our guests with a safe visit back to the zoo. We look forward to guests enjoying the zoo once again."
Reservation-based timed tickets will be sold online
to maintain capacity limits. Face masks are strongly recommended for all visitors 10 or older.
The carousel, Zoo Eagle Train, Kiddie Park and additional indoor spaces on the property will remain closed.
