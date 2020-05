Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas Offers Online Summer Camp for San Antonio-Area Troops

click image Twitter / girlscouts

Leave it to the Girl Scouts to find a way to keep summer fun alive during a pandemic.To keep troop members safe and entertained during summer break, the Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas is offering interactive online summer camps — real s'mores included.Summer Camp in a Box is a five-week summer camp alternative for K-12 students that includes traditional camp activities such as online flag ceremonies, lunchtime table talks, virtual campfire sing-alongs and plenty of opportunities to earn those coveted badges. Each week, camp participants will receive a box with supplies for activities related to the week's theme.Activities revolve around STEM, DIY, outdoor skills and even dinosaurs.The camp schedule is as follows:Week 1: Virtual Water Otters — June 15-19Week 2: Virtual Play, Make, Create — June 22-26Week 3: Virtual Holiday Party — June 29-July 3Week 4: Virtual Nature Unleashed — July 6-10Week 5: Virtual Jurassic Park — July 13-17The virtual summer camp experience is $50 per week and runs from June 15 to July 13. Registration is available online