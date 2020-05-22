Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, May 22, 2020

San Antonio Public Library Offers Online Resources for Locals Not Ready for Texas to Reopen

Posted By on Fri, May 22, 2020 at 2:36 PM

click to enlarge An image of the colorful exterior of SAPL's Central Library, which remains closed to the public until further notice. - PHOTO BY SIGGI RAGNAR
  • Photo by Siggi Ragnar
  • An image of the colorful exterior of SAPL's Central Library, which remains closed to the public until further notice.
Though the San Antonio Public Library's physical branches remains closed until further notice, it's still here to protect us from the evil clutches of boredom.

How? By offering a variety of online resources for adults and kids — no in-person visit required.



Despite Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to reopen the state, a recent poll shows that the majority of Texans don't feel comfortable going out just yet. For those who elect to remain at home, it can be a struggle to find new sources of entertainment — especially for those with kids whose online school year is wrapping up just in time for summer camps to be canceled.

The SAPL website offers content and activities that can help sharpen the mind after hours of streaming trashy reality TV on Netflix.

Its digital collection features more than 30,000 e-books and hundreds of audio books available for checkout, giving anyone from romance lovers to sci fi buffs plenty to peruse.

The website also includes resources for kids, including e-books, learning programs, educational videos and virtual story-telling programs. Plus, the library offers live homework help for students of all ages — even adults preparing for job interviews.

The library offers preregistration for 90-day eCards that will allow temporary access to the digital collection and their online databases.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

