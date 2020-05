Six Flags Announces New Safety Procedures in Anticipation of Reopening Texas Locations

click to enlarge Facebook / Six Flags Fiesta Texas

"Contact-less" IR thermal imaging to screen temperatures of guests and employees prior to entry



An online reservation system to stagger arrival times



Thermal imaging for temperature checks



Security screening technology



Expanded mobile food ordering



Touchless bag checks



Reduced capacity in indoor venues



"Easy to identify distance markers" in all park entry, ride, restroom, retail and dining queue lines

Though Gov. Greg Abbott has yet to announce a plan for reopening Texas theme parks, waterparks and attractions, Six Flags has released a reopening plan for all 26 of its properties, including Fiesta Texas in San Antonio.The first Six Flags scheduled for reopening is June 5 in Oklahoma City. The date for reopening Fiesta Texas and its other Lone Star State properties is dependent on when Abbott gives an order allowing them to resume business.Six Flags will enforce strict social distancing guidelines, including mandating all guests and employees wear face masks, Waco's KWTX reports.“We have developed a comprehensive reopening safety plan that includes best practices from theme park and water-park industry experts, which will allow guests to experience our parks in the safest possible way,” Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos told the TV station. “This ’new normal’ will be very different, but we believe these additional measures are appropriate in the current environment.”Texas' tourism industry presented the referenced plan to state officials on May 8 as part of a plea to be able to reopen attractions across the state.According to the KWTX report, the announced reopening plans will require all Six Flags properties to implement the following: