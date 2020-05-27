Ex-Spur George Hill Grabbing National Attention With His Wildlife Ranch Near San Antonio

click to enlarge
Hill during his Spurs glory days.
Former Spur George Hill's last game in the Silver and Black was all the way back in 2011. His trade to the Indiana Pacers brought an emotional goodbye for fans, teammates and for "Pop's favorite player" himself.
Yet, all these years later, the now-point guard for the Milwaukee Bucks still loves the Alamo City. That's evident in a new ESPN interview
in which Hill opens up about his personal life, including his wildlife-filled, 850-acre ranch near the Alamo City.
Hill purchased the huge Hill Country plot back in August 2017, which he'd normally visit as an offseason retreat. The ranch is home to a variety of animals including zebras, antelope, deer, elk, ostriches and even kangaroos. He told ESPN he acquires the animals from licensed specialty breeders.
"I just think it's cool for my kids to see," he said. "And for them to have something different. Everyone has a dog or a cat. ... I just choose other animals."
Only herbivores that eat greenery populate Hill's property, and he keeps his presence at minimum in his animals' lives, unless they appear sick or injured.
He only hunts on the property when he's required to.
"The only thing I hunt on my land is wild hogs and coyotes, because they cause so many problems," he told ESPN.
Feral hogs tend to eat the corn and grass on which the livestock feed, while coyotes try to kill baby deer. Hill first began hunting in 2008 after getting to know Spurs season-ticket holders Will and Gloria Drash and has since traveled on hunting trips that he's posted to Instagram
Beyond the ranch, Hill remains active in the SA community, and that's never been more apparent than during the COVID-19 pandemic. Back in March, he provided meals to healthcare workers
at Baptist Health System. A few weeks later, he pitched in on a $1,000 dining tab for essential workers
Hill also dealt with the health crisis in his own family when his wife's 85-year old grandmother contracted COVID-19
. Fortunately, she's since recovered.
Construction is currently ongoing on Hill's Texas property, according to the ESPN report. Right now, he's expanding a lake and building a three-bedroom home he calls the "barndominium."
The ranch is part of the NBAer's plan to come full circle. His career began in San Antonio, and this is where he expects to retire.
"If this is what retirement looks like, this is better than I thought," he told ESPN.
