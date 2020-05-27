Ruby City's At-Home Bubble Fest 2020 Promotes Creative Use of Everyday Materials

click to enlarge
-
Ruby City
-
Participants at Ruby City's 2019 Bubble Fest
Nothing evokes joy more than bubbles. And who couldn't use an extra splash of joy right now?
While large-scale events are still a non-starter due to the pandemic, San Antonio contemporary art center Ruby City
has found a way for kids to commemorate its 4th Annual Bubble Fest
safely through home-based, bubble-centric festivities.
Traditionally, Bubble Fest gives kids of all ages a chance to play at various bubble stations while learning about sustainable art with SpareParts
, a partnering San Antonio arts nonprofit that promotes creative reuse education.
This year, the festival of ephemeral soapy creations will feature DIY bubble making tutorials and activities for the whole family in what they're calling Bubble Fest At Home 2020
.
The at-home rendition takes place Saturday June 6, with five unique tutorials designed by SpareParts showing families how to make bubbles with everyday materials found at home. San Antonio-based DJ Despeinada will provide an event-specific soundtrack to promote a lively festival vibe during at-home bubble experiments.
Participants are encouraged to post images of their creations to social media during the digital celebration, with a chance to be recognized on Ruby City's social platforms and win surprises from the contemporary art center.
Ruby City will be sharing videos, photos and directions for how to set up the virtual bubble celebration on all its social media channels. Prospective participants can also sign up for the art center's weekly newsletter
for further information about the event and more Ruby City at-home activities.
Free, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 6, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, rubycity.org.
Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.