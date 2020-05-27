Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 22, 2020

Ruby City's At-Home Bubble Fest 2020 Promotes Creative Use of Everyday Materials

Posted By on Fri, May 22, 2020 at 11:54 PM

click to enlarge Participants at Ruby City's 2019 Bubble Fest - RUBY CITY
  • Ruby City
  • Participants at Ruby City's 2019 Bubble Fest
Nothing evokes joy more than bubbles. And who couldn't use an extra splash of joy right now?

While large-scale events are still a non-starter due to the pandemic, San Antonio contemporary art center Ruby City has found a way for kids to commemorate its 4th Annual Bubble Fest safely through home-based, bubble-centric festivities.



Traditionally, Bubble Fest gives kids of all ages a chance to play at various bubble stations while learning about sustainable art with SpareParts, a partnering San Antonio arts nonprofit that promotes creative reuse education.
This year, the festival of ephemeral soapy creations will feature DIY bubble making tutorials and activities for the whole family in what they're calling Bubble Fest At Home 2020.

The at-home rendition takes place Saturday June 6, with five unique tutorials designed by SpareParts showing families how to make bubbles with everyday materials found at home. San Antonio-based DJ Despeinada will provide an event-specific soundtrack to promote a lively festival vibe during at-home bubble experiments.

Participants are encouraged to post images of their creations to social media during the digital celebration, with a chance to be recognized on Ruby City's social platforms and win surprises from the contemporary art center.

Ruby City will be sharing videos, photos and directions for how to set up the virtual bubble celebration on all its social media channels. Prospective participants can also sign up for the art center's weekly newsletter for further information about the event and more Ruby City at-home activities.

Free, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 6, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, rubycity.org.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Science Fiction Artist John Picacio Wins Award for Opening Door to Mexicanx Talent Read More

  2. San Antonio Public Library Offers Online Resources for Locals Not Ready for Texas to Reopen Read More

  3. The San Antonio Zoo Announces Reopening Date Read More

  4. County Judge Asks Gov. Greg Abbott to Reopen San Antonio's Tobin Center Read More

  5. Woodlawn Theatre Hosting Online Acting Class With San Antonio Native Jesse Borrego Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 20, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation