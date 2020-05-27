Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

San Antonio's Gemini Ink and Writing Workshops Dallas Team Up for Virtual Book Club

Posted By on Wed, May 27, 2020 at 9:00 AM

click image Kathleen Kent's The Burn is slated for June. - FACEBOOK / WRITINGWORKSHOPSDALLAS
It can be hard to get motivated to do much more than lie around and endlessly browse Netflix these days, especially when your monthly book club meetings have been called off indefinitely due to the pandemic.

With this in mind, Gemini Ink and Writing Workshops Dallas joined forces to create The Big Texas Read, a virtual book club in which participants discuss written works of Texas authors every two weeks through Zoom.



What's more, the authors will attend the meetings and address participants in a Q&A session about their work. Participating writers include David Samuel Levinson, Kathleen Kent, Emmy Pérez, Kendra Allen, Joe Lansdale, Fowzia Karimi and Wendy Barker.

The next meeting — a third discussion of Levinson's Tell Me How This Ends Well — takes place on May 27. Set in a near-future America, the novel follows a Jewish family as they navigate familial tensions and a rise in national anti-Semitism. This book is "as much about the times in which we live as it is timeless," according to Gemini Ink.

The Big Texas Read isn't just about local authors: Gemini Ink and Writing Workshops Dallas are also partnering with independent booksellers Interabang Books in Dallas and The Twig Book Shop in San Antonio to sell copies of the club's scheduled novels. Book club participants can order from their local store and get the books delivered, and the Twig also offers curbside pickup, plus same-day deliveries for orders made before 2 p.m.

Anyone that wants to get a head start on next month's discussion can grab a copy of Kathleen Kent's The Burn, which will be on the docket starting on June 24.

The Big Texas Read meets every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST. A full schedule of events, list of author participants and registration for the Zoom meetings are available on the Gemini Ink and Writing Workshops Dallas websites.

