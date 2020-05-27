San Antonio's Viewmaster Online Market Takes Vintage Shopping Virtual This Weekend

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Hart and Shape Vintage
Any secondhand fans bummed that they haven't been able to visit their favorite San Antonio vintage stores needn't worry, because this weekend they can get their fix of vintage fits and other local treasures in a safe, socially distanced way.
On Friday, Brick at Blue Star Arts Complex
, The Mermaid Farm
and Brickadelic Vintage Market
are jointly hosting a virtual vintage shopping experience that they're calling Viewmaster.
This online event will take place live on the Instagram and Facebook stories of Brick at Blue Star
and Brickadelic Market
and will feature a full slate of vintage vendors and local artisans. Each vendor will have 15 seconds to feature some of their items for sale and three additional stories to feature their products individually.
Courtesy of The Mermaid Farm
"Vintage vendors and makers from San Antonio and beyond will be on hand for a stellar night of vintage shopping and good vibes, all from the safety of their own homes," the Brickadelic Market team said in a statement.
"The event aims to nurture San Antonio's growing vintage community during these unusual times by encouraging local businesses to work and grow together, bolster their online presence and support sustainable shopping practices."
Participating vendors include Grey Moon Vintage
, Hello Tallulah
, The Mermaid Farm and Moon Foxx Vintage, among other Brickadelic regulars.
The virtual market is free to both vendors and shoppers, but donations to Brick's GoFundMe
page are encouraged. The GoFundMe was launched to help Brick pay its employees while it remains unable to host events.
Local bands such as Idyll Green
, The Shores of Orion
and Mírame
will provide music over the course of the evening, which will also feature a livestreamed performance by Alyson Alonzo
at 8 p.m.
Free, 3-11:30 p.m. Friday, May 29, Instagram and Facebook, facebook.com/brickadelic
