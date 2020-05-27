Spurs Sports Academy is Giving San Antonio Kids Free Virtual Hoops Lessons This Summer

The Spurs organization is making San Antonio youths can focus on the fundamentals of basketball from the safety of their own homes this summer.
Next month, Spurs Sports Academy will host two weeks of free virtual clinics for kids ages 6 to 14 featuring game-sharpening online drills. Spurs Assistant Coach Will Hardy and former players Matt Bonner and Sean Elliott are also scheduled for appearances during the virtual clinics.
“While we anxiously await to safely return on the court and see our new and returning campers, we are excited to roll out a new virtual way to connect and engage with our young athletes,” Joe Clark, vice president of youth sports at Spurs Sports and Entertainment, said in a written statement. “We hope this new platform will enable them to remain active while homebound.”
Participants can choose between one of two virtual sessions. The first runs June 1-4, while the second spans June 8-11. Camp information and registration are available online
.
While the clinics are free, SSE is urging those who can to donate to contribute to the Spurs Give Together Fund
, which aids first responders and helps families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
