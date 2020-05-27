Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Spurs Sports Academy is Giving San Antonio Kids Free Virtual Hoops Lessons This Summer

Posted By on Wed, May 27, 2020 at 11:17 AM

INSTAGRAM / SPURS
  • Instagram / Spurs
The Spurs organization is making San Antonio youths can focus on the fundamentals of basketball from the safety of their own homes this summer.

Next month, Spurs Sports Academy will host two weeks of free virtual clinics for kids ages 6 to 14 featuring game-sharpening online drills. Spurs Assistant Coach Will Hardy and former players Matt Bonner and Sean Elliott are also scheduled for appearances during the virtual clinics.



“While we anxiously await to safely return on the court and see our new and returning campers, we are excited to roll out a new virtual way to connect and engage with our young athletes,” Joe Clark, vice president of youth sports at Spurs Sports and Entertainment, said in a written statement. “We hope this new platform will enable them to remain active while homebound.”

Participants can choose between one of two virtual sessions. The first runs June 1-4, while the second spans June 8-11. Camp information and registration are available online.

While the clinics are free, SSE is urging those who can to donate to contribute to the Spurs Give Together Fund, which aids first responders and helps families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Six Flags Announces New Safety Procedures in Anticipation of Reopening Texas Locations Read More

  2. UTSA Experts to Discuss the Future of Art in Post-Pandemic San Antonio Read More

  3. Ruby City's At-Home Bubble Fest 2020 Promotes Creative Use of Everyday Materials Read More

  4. San Antonio's Gemini Ink and Writing Workshops Dallas Team Up for Virtual Book Club Read More

  5. San Antonio's Viewmaster Online Market Takes Vintage Shopping Virtual This Weekend Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 20, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation