Thursday, May 28, 2020

Blue Star Contemporary Sets Reopening Date, Joining SAMA, McNay and Others

Posted By on Thu, May 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM

click to enlarge "Novel Ideas," one of Blue Star Contemporary's Spring 2020 Exhibitions - KELLY MERKA NELSON
  • Kelly Merka Nelson
  • "Novel Ideas," one of Blue Star Contemporary's Spring 2020 Exhibitions
Blue Star Contemporary has joined the corps of San Antonio cultural institutions that are beginning to reopen.

On Thursday, the contemporary art museum said it will open to members only from noon-6 p.m. on. Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7, then to the general public on Thursday, June 11.



BSC has introduced a number of new safety procedures, including the requirement that all visitors make online reservations prior to admission. What's more, they'll need to get their temperatures checked with a touchless thermometer and observe social distancing inside the museum. All visitors over the age of 10 will also be required to wear face coverings.

"Blue Star Contemporary is looking forward to welcoming back our community and inspiring visitors through contemporary art. Our new visiting procedures are in place out of care for our artists, audiences and staff so that we may continue to share our exhibitions with you in person," BSC Executive Director Mary Heathcott said in a statement. "We are committed to providing a safe environment so our community can experience BSC’s dynamic programs. During challenging times, art helps us."

Though it's resuming daily operating hours, BSC will refrain from opening during First Friday evenings on July 3 and August 7.

The current exhibitions at the museum, which opened in February shortly city stay-at-home orders, will remain on view through August 2.

