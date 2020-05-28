Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, May 28, 2020

McNay Art Museum Creates Archive of San Antonio Art Community's Coronavirus Experiences

Posted By on Thu, May 28, 2020 at 9:09 AM

The McNay Art Museum's doors will remain closed until the end of June, but its ears are open to the pandemic experiences of the San Antonio art community.

The McNay began collecting pandemic-related stories, journals, emails, images, recordings and other materials from the Bexar County art community in early May, according to the Rivard Report.



"We are living in a historic moment," the McNay said in a statement emailed to the online news organization. "In the same way that we are fascinated by how we handled the 1918 flu epidemic, future generations will want to know how we navigated the experience of a global pandemic in the 21st century."

According to its newsletter announcement, the McNay is seeking work with an emphasis "on self-expression, candor and a willingness to be a social commentator."

Contributions can be submitted by filling out a Google Form. Leslie Straus, the McNay's archivist, is available by email to answer queries about the submission process.

Museum officials are still working through details of how to present the archive. It's unclear when it will become available to the public.

