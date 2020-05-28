Spurs Give and the Tim Duncan Foundation Donate $200,000 to the San Antonio Food Bank

click to enlarge
To help meet a growing need for food assistance, Spurs Give and the Tim Duncan Foundation will each donate $100,000 to the San Antonio Food Bank.
The combined $200,000 donation will provide 25,000 meals to low-income apartment complexes in the Alamo City and generate business for local restaurants, according to a joint statement from the Spurs and the NBA
. The program is part of the Spurs Café Initiative.
"Significant donations from Spurs Give and the Tim Duncan Foundation will keep paychecks flowing for restaurant staff as they make meals for kids and seniors in need," SA Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper said in the statement. "The donations also have the added benefit of sending scratch meals from some of San Antonio's best chefs to hundreds of households facing hunger for the first time. This is innovation at its best."
The meals will be delivered from Bistr09, Botika, Cherrity Bar, Guerilla Gourmet, Pharm Table and Nonna Osteria and feed local families over a span of five weeks. The initiative aims to help families unable to find transportation to the Food Bank or pick up orders themselves.
Earlier this month the Silver and Black formed the Spurs Give Together Fund
, an additional resource to support first responders, businesses and families directly impacted by COVID-19. The fund has a $1 million donation goal.
Locals can support Spurs Give by donating online
or texting "SpursTogether” to 41444. Anyone that donates $50 or more can receive a free shirt to represent the fund.
