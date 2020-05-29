Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 29, 2020

Pre-K 4 SA Hosts Online Art Auction to Raise Funds for San Antonio Children's Home

Posted By on Fri, May 29, 2020 at 4:16 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF PRE-K 4 SA
  • Courtesy of Pre-K 4 SA
Pre-K 4 SA isn't letting current events keep its students from brightening their community with a bit of color.

The pre-kindergarten program is hosting an online art auction benefiting St. PJ's Children's Home as part of its Gracias San Antonio: Children are Citizens project.

Gracias San Antonio is designed to promote community awareness of Pre-K 4 SA's students. Earlier in the school year, those students and their families explored the city of San Antonio, then the kids collaborated with local artists to create pieces that reflected their understanding of the city they call home.



The annual project typically ends with an art gallery and auction. However, it was converted to an online-only event this year due to the pandemic.

The online auction, which includes over 100 works, opened on May 22 and will continue until Sunday, June 7. Winning bidders can collect their artwork from Pre-K 4 SA starting on June 8.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Ex-Spur George Hill Grabbing National Attention With His Wildlife Ranch Near San Antonio Read More

  2. Spurs Give and the Tim Duncan Foundation Donate $200,000 to the San Antonio Food Bank Read More

  3. YouTube Comedian JP Sears Coming to San Antonio for Live Shows at LOL Comedy Club Read More

  4. San Antonio Bike Retailers Struggling to Keep Up With Pandemic Business Boom Read More

  5. Artist Cruz Ortiz Opens Virtual Gallery of San Antonio Missions Oil Paintings Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 20, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation