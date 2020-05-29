Friday, May 29, 2020
Pre-K 4 SA Hosts Online Art Auction to Raise Funds for San Antonio Children's Home
By Lindsey Farley
on Fri, May 29, 2020 at 4:16 PM
Pre-K 4 SA isn't letting current events keep its students from brightening their community with a bit of color.
The pre-kindergarten program is hosting an online art auction benefiting St. PJ's Children's Home
as part of its Gracias San Antonio: Children are Citizens
project.
Gracias San Antonio
is designed to promote community awareness of Pre-K 4 SA's students. Earlier in the school year, those students and their families explored the city of San Antonio, then the kids collaborated with local artists to create pieces that reflected their understanding of the city they call home.
The annual project typically ends with an art gallery and auction. However, it was converted to an online-only event this year due to the pandemic.
The online auction
, which includes over 100 works, opened on May 22 and will continue until Sunday, June 7. Winning bidders can collect their artwork from Pre-K 4 SA starting on June 8.
