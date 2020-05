Pre-K 4 SA Hosts Online Art Auction to Raise Funds for San Antonio Children's Home

click to enlarge Courtesy of Pre-K 4 SA

Pre-K 4 SA isn't letting currentThe pre-kindergarten program is hosting an online art auction benefiting St. PJ's Children's Home as part of itsprojectis designed to promote community awareness of Pre-K 4 SA's students. Earlier in the school year, those students and their families explored the city of San Antonio, then the kids collaborated with local artists to create pieces that reflected their understanding of the city they call home.The annual project typically ends with an art gallery and auction. However, it was converted to an online-only event this year due to the pandemic.The online auction , which includes over 100 works, opened on May 22 and will continue until Sunday, June 7. Winning bidders can collect their artwork from Pre-K 4 SA starting on June 8.