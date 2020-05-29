San Antonio Botanical Garden Continues Online Programming for Locals Not Ready to Venture Out

click to enlarge
Courtesy of SA Botanical Garden
Botanical enthusiasts in San Antonio can participate in a multitude of nature-centered activities from home thanks to the San Antonio Botanical Garden.
Though the garden is now open to the public, it's still the array of offering online activities it launched during the city's lockdown, allowing residents who still choose to hunker down a chance to broaden their knowledge of nature.
Upcoming online classes include two events that will take place in early June.
On Thursday, June 4, Master Naturalist Delmar Cain will give a lesson on Texas Moths
. Cain will discuss the life cycles, eating habits and beauty of local moths, as well as how San Antonians can report any findings of their own to entomological experts. A $10 refundable deposit is required to attend and will be returned upon completion of a brief survey.
Cain's class will be followed on Saturday by an online meeting
to discuss Jennifer Bristol's book Parking Lot Birding
and her experiences birding in Texas.
This meeting includes a Q&A with Bristol as well as a signed copy of her book, which will be available for pickup from the Botanical Garden gift shop. Tickets are $27 for members and $30 for non-members.
A full list of events can be found on the Botanical Garden website
.
