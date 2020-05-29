Friday, May 29, 2020
San Antonio Chamber Ensemble Agarita Hosting Virtual Concert Watch Party on Friday
By Lindsey Farley
on Fri, May 29, 2020 at 1:44 PM
Alamo City classical music fans have a chance to take a load off this evening and enjoy a concert watch party from the comfort of their homes.
"Living Room Lyricism" will feature San Antonio's Agarita Chamber Players and soprano Kristina Bachrach in a program that includes music by Pérotin, Frédéric Chopin, Olivier Messiaen and Franz Schubert.
The pre-recorded performance will be streamed Friday on Facebook as well as on Agarita's website
. It will remain available to watch online
for a week.
Free, 7:30-8:30 pm. Friday May 29. Facebook, agarita.org/media.
