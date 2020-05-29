Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, May 29, 2020

San Antonio Chamber Ensemble Agarita Hosting Virtual Concert Watch Party on Friday

Posted By on Fri, May 29, 2020 at 1:44 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF AGARITA CHAMBER PLAYERS
  • Courtesy of Agarita Chamber Players
Alamo City classical music fans have a chance to take a load off this evening and enjoy a concert watch party from the comfort of their homes.

"Living Room Lyricism" will feature San Antonio's Agarita Chamber Players and soprano Kristina Bachrach in a program that includes music by Pérotin, Frédéric Chopin, Olivier Messiaen and Franz Schubert.



The pre-recorded performance will be streamed Friday on Facebook as well as on Agarita's website. It will remain available to watch online for a week.

Free, 7:30-8:30 pm. Friday May 29. Facebook, agarita.org/media.

