San Antonio Spurs Coach Popovich Calls Trump 'Deranged' in Fiery Interview with The Nation

click image
We can always count on Coach Pop to call out Trump's bullshit, and he's once again delivered.
In the wake of fierce protests
that erupted after the killing of George Floyd
— which the President responded to by inciting violence on Twitter
then hiding in the White House's bunker
— San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich gave a blistering interview to weekly magazine The Nation
.
"The thing that strikes me is that we all see this police violence and racism, and we’ve seen it all before, but nothing changes," he told reporter Dave Zirin over the phone
.
"That’s why these protests have been so explosive. But without leadership and an understanding of what the problem is, there will never be change. And white Americans have avoided reckoning with this problem forever, because it’s been our privilege to be able to avoid it. That also has to change."
"It’s unbelievable. If Trump had a brain, even if it was 99% cynical, he would come out and say something to unify people," Popovich continued.
"But he doesn’t care about bringing people together. Even now. That’s how deranged he is. It’s all about him. It’s all about what benefits him personally. It’s never about the greater good. And that’s all he’s ever been."
Republicans Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz and Mitch McConnell were also targets of Popovich's ire during the interview, but he reserved most of his venom for the president: "He's not just divisive. He’s a destroyer. To be in his presence makes you die. He will eat you alive for his own purposes."
"I’m appalled that we have a leader who can’t say ‘black lives matter.’ That’s why he hides in the White House basement. He is a coward. He creates a situation and runs away like a grade-schooler. Actually, I think it’s best to ignore him. There is nothing he can do to make this better because of who he is: a deranged idiot."
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.