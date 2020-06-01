Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 1, 2020

San Antonio Spurs Coach Popovich Joins NBA Committee on Racial Injustice and Reform

Posted By on Mon, Jun 1, 2020 at 1:56 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / SPURS
  • Instagram / spurs
San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich joined fellow NBA coaches including Steve Kerr, Lloyd Pierce, David Fizdale and Stan Van Gundy to form a committee on racial injustice and reform, ESPN reports.

The new committee, which operates under the umbrella of the National Basketball Coaches' Association (NBCA), released a statement Monday denouncing the killing of George Floyd and the systemic pattern of anti-Black violence in the United States.



"The events of the past few weeks — police brutality, racial profiling and the weaponization of racism are shameful, inhumane and intolerable," the statement reads.

"As a diverse group of leaders, we have a responsibility to stand up and speak out for those who don’t have a voice — and to stand up and speak out for those who don’t feel it is safe to do so."

"Witnessing the murder of George Floyd in cold blood and in broad daylight has traumatized our nation, but the reality is that African Americans are targeted and victimized on a daily basis. As NBA coaches, we cannot treat this as an isolated incident of outrage."


The statement is signed by 33 current and former head coaches and nearly 180 assistants, including the full coaching staff of the Spurs — Popovich, Tim Duncan, Becky Hammon, Will Hardy, Chris Engelland and Mitch Johnson — as well as former Spur Tiago Splitter, who is currently a player development coach for the Brooklyn Nets.

According to ESPN, the committee has a planned meeting on Tuesday in which it will discuss strategies to take immediate action across the league's cities.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Spurs' Lonnie Walker Helps Clean Up Mess Left by Vandals After Peaceful Protest Read More

  2. Ex-Spur George Hill Grabbing National Attention With His Wildlife Ranch Near San Antonio Read More

  3. Photographers Arrange Online Print Sale to Benefit Family of San Antonio Artist Reg Campbell Read More

  4. Pre-K 4 SA Hosts Online Art Auction to Raise Funds for San Antonio Children's Home Read More

  5. San Antonio Botanical Garden Continues Online Programming for Locals Not Ready to Venture Out Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 20, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation