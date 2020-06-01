Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, June 1, 2020

San Antonio Spurs' Lonnie Walker Helps Clean Up Mess Left by Vandals After Peaceful Protest

Posted By on Mon, Jun 1, 2020 at 11:04 AM

click image Walker helps scrub graffiti off of a wall in downtown San Antonio - INSTAGRAM / BUDDAH
  • Instagram / buddah
  • Walker helps scrub graffiti off of a wall in downtown San Antonio
Spurs' shooting guard Lonnie Walker IV knew just what he needed to do after San Antonio's peaceful protest decrying the killing of George Floyd was followed by incidents of vandalism.

As Alamo City citizens returned downtown Sunday to help clean up the damage, Walker joined them, bringing along cases of bottled water to hand out to workers, volunteers and police.



While livestreaming using Instagram's IGTV feature, he joined a group of people scrubbing spray painted graffiti from a wall.

click image INSTAGRAM / BUDDAH
  • Instagram / buddah
"During this protest everyone isn't seeing eye level but we have to understand we can only control what we can control," Walker said in a statement posted to Twitter.

"The greatest thing I have seen, at least here in San Antonio, is that the COMMUNITY is coming together. The people coming together and understanding the ultimate issue," he continued. "Not because we have to or even want to. But just because it's the right thing to do."


Spurs fans apparently agreed, showing Walker big respect on Twitter:



We love to see it.

