Court Awards Carole Baskin the Zoo Formerly Owned by 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic

Just when we thought 2020 couldn't get any more wild, Carole Baskin is making headlines again.After skyrocketing to viral fame in the wake of Netflix's true crime docuseries, Baskin — who was born in San Antonio — is back in the news, this time for winning the zoo formerly owned by her rival and convicted would-be murderer Joseph Maldonado-Passage — otherwise known as Joe Exotic — in court.A federal judge handed down the order Monday, granting Baskin control over the G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, according to a report by Deadline Under the order, Jeff Lowe — who currently controls the zoo — has 120 days to vacate, along with all of the animals he's now housing at the property.Meanwhile, according to Deadline, Maldonado-Passage — now serving a 22 year sentence for paying a hitman $3,000 to kill Baskin — is currently in a Dallas-Fort Worth medical center after possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.