Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Court Awards Carole Baskin the Zoo Formerly Owned by 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic

Posted By on Tue, Jun 2, 2020 at 1:48 PM

click to enlarge NETFLIX
  • Netflix
Just when we thought 2020 couldn't get any more wild, Carole Baskin is making headlines again.

After skyrocketing to viral fame in the wake of Netflix's true crime docuseries Tiger King, Baskin — who was born in San Antonio — is back in the news, this time for winning the zoo formerly owned by her rival and convicted would-be murderer Joseph Maldonado-Passage — otherwise known as Joe Exotic — in court.



A federal judge handed down the order Monday, granting Baskin control over the G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, according to a report by Deadline.

Under the order, Jeff Lowe — who currently controls the zoo — has 120 days to vacate, along with all of the animals he's now housing at the property.

Meanwhile, according to Deadline, Maldonado-Passage — now serving a 22 year sentence for paying a hitman $3,000 to kill Baskin — is currently in a Dallas-Fort Worth medical center after possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Spurs Coach Popovich Calls Trump 'Deranged' in Fiery Interview with The Nation Read More

  2. San Antonio Spurs Coach Popovich Joins NBA Committee on Racial Injustice and Reform Read More

  3. Drive-Thru Dinosaur Show Coming to San Antonio’s Freeman Coliseum Read More

  4. San Antonio Spurs' Lonnie Walker Helps Clean Up Mess Left by Vandals After Peaceful Protest Read More

  5. East Side Restaurant Big Poppas Tacos Memorializes George Floyd with New Mural Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 20, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation