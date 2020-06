Drive-Thru Dinosaur Show Coming to San Antonio’s Freeman Coliseum

click image Instagram / jurassicquest

For two weekends in June, Jurassic Quest — billed as a “realistic Dinosaur event” — will make its home at Freeman Coliseum, offering a drive-thru exhibition of more than 70 life-size animatronic dinosaur models.According to the Jurassic Quest website , the models were created in collaboration with paleontologists, so “each dinosaur was painstakingly replicated in every detail.”Drive-thru exhibit tickets are $40 per vehicle, which includes an audio tour and a souvenir photo. Visitors will be asked to wear masks and observe social distancing if they leave their vehicles to use the restroom or visit the exhibition shop.The event typically offers interactive fossil-digging exhibits, rides on animatronic dinos, inflatable mazes, slides and a baby dinosaur petting zoo. However, Jurassic Quest officials were unavailable to confirm whether those attractions will be available in San Antonio.