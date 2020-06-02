Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Drive-Thru Dinosaur Show Coming to San Antonio’s Freeman Coliseum

Posted By on Tue, Jun 2, 2020 at 11:53 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / JURASSICQUEST
  • Instagram / jurassicquest
For two weekends in June, Jurassic Quest — billed as a “realistic Dinosaur event” — will make its home at Freeman Coliseum, offering a drive-thru exhibition of more than 70 life-size animatronic dinosaur models.

According to the Jurassic Quest website, the models were created in collaboration with paleontologists, so “each dinosaur was painstakingly replicated in every detail.”



Drive-thru exhibit tickets are $40 per vehicle, which includes an audio tour and a souvenir photo. Visitors will be asked to wear masks and observe social distancing if they leave their vehicles to use the restroom or visit the exhibition shop.

The event typically offers interactive fossil-digging exhibits, rides on animatronic dinos, inflatable mazes, slides and a baby dinosaur petting zoo. However, Jurassic Quest officials were unavailable to confirm whether those attractions will be available in San Antonio.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Spurs Coach Popovich Calls Trump 'Deranged' in Fiery Interview with The Nation Read More

  2. San Antonio Spurs Coach Popovich Joins NBA Committee on Racial Injustice and Reform Read More

  3. San Antonio Spurs' Lonnie Walker Helps Clean Up Mess Left by Vandals After Peaceful Protest Read More

  4. Photographers Arrange Online Print Sale to Benefit Family of San Antonio Artist Reg Campbell Read More

  5. San Antonio's URBAN-15 Celebrates Pride Month in Latest Episode of Hidden Histories Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 20, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation