Tuesday, June 2, 2020

East Side Restaurant Big Poppas Tacos Memorializes George Floyd with New Mural

Posted By on Tue, Jun 2, 2020 at 12:15 PM

An East Side taco joint is making sure George Floyd's memory lives beyond the current moment.

On Monday, Big Poppas Tacos, located near Interstate 35 and North New Braunfels Avenue, unveiled a new mural on its building: a portrait of a haloed Floyd surrounded by gray clouds.



The eatery unveiled the mural shortly after San Antonio joined in nationwide protests that erupted in the wake of Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

"This is for y'all San Antonio," the restaurant said in an Instagram post.

Roger Maximo, the artist behind the painting, said he wants it to provide a message of unity for the Alamo City.

"Hopefully I can paint more murals like this that will definitely inspire the community to come together instead of separating,” Maximo told KSAT.

"I hope that this mural can be the focal point of that movement in San Antonio."

