San Antonio's Historic Market Square Has Reopened

Downtown San Antonio’s Market Square reopened Wednesday at 10 a.m. after being shuttered for weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 100 small businesses call the historic shopping plaza home, including those in its farmer’s market and El Mercado, where artists and importers sell goods.
“We are looking forward to reopening, hoping that the local and tourist industry will return again,” the vendors said in a press release. “Many factors like conventions, hotels, airlines, events, festivities, etc. determine the success of our businesses.”
In May, the Texas Travel Alliance sent Governor Greg Abbott a letter
outlining the impact the COVID-19 shutdowns on the travel economy. The industry has suffered weekly losses of $432 million since March, when state and local government forced businesses to close to contain the virus.
Market Square will operate with modified hours and new safety measures to deter the spread of COVID-19, according to the press statement. While Market Square vendors and dining areas are included in the reopening plan, no live entertainment or special events are scheduled for the time being.
