The New York Times Proves That It Does Not Remember the Alamo

The New York Times could learn a lesson or two from Pee-wee Herman.

I mean this is the publication that supports adding peas to guacamole. Not too surprised. — Suzanne Loranca-Clark (@SRLoranc) May 31, 2020

It's common for visitors to the Alamo to discover that they imagined the historic mission was much bigger than it actually is, but theis apparently on a whole other level.On Tuesday, called out the Gray Lady for a particularly tone-deaf comment misconstruing South Texas geography in a lengthy feature published inlast week.The article in question — whichnotes is "a compassionate, strongly reported piece of journalism"— looks at the San Antonio Food Bank and food insecurity experienced by Texans during the pandemic and its ensuing economic crisis.Nestled at the top of the fifth paragraph of the story is a quote that has Texans particularly shook:"San Antonio is the economic heart of a swath of south-central Texas called the Alamo, where thousands have lost their jobs, particularly in restaurants and the oil and gas industry."The fuck?Seemingly, reporter Malia Wollan and whatever editors may have reviewed the piece believe the Battle of the Alamo has a more outsized history than even we locals have afforded it.In addition to the expertly crafted shade deployed throughout's piece, Twitter user Suzanne Loranca-Clark makes a particularly good point: "I mean this is the publication that supports adding peas to guacamole," she said "Not too surprised."