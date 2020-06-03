The New York Times Proves That It Does Not Remember the Alamo

click to enlarge
The New York Times could learn a lesson or two from Pee-wee Herman.
It's common for visitors to the Alamo to discover that they imagined the historic mission was much bigger than it actually is, but the New York Times
is apparently on a whole other level.
On Tuesday, Texas Monthly called out
the Gray Lady for a particularly tone-deaf comment misconstruing South Texas geography in a lengthy feature
published in New York Times Magazine
last week.
The article in question — which Texas Monthly
notes is "a compassionate, strongly reported piece of journalism"— looks at the San Antonio Food Bank and food insecurity experienced by Texans during the pandemic and its ensuing economic crisis.
Nestled at the top of the fifth paragraph of the story is a quote that has Texans particularly shook:
"San Antonio is the economic heart of a swath of south-central Texas called the Alamo, where thousands have lost their jobs, particularly in restaurants and the oil and gas industry."
The fuck?
click image
-
Screenshot / The New York Times
Seemingly, reporter Malia Wollan and whatever editors may have reviewed the piece believe the Battle of the Alamo has a more outsized history
than even we locals have afforded
it.
In addition to the expertly crafted shade deployed throughout Texas Monthly
's piece, Twitter user Suzanne Loranca-Clark makes a particularly good point: "I mean this is the publication that supports adding peas to guacamole," she said
.
"Not too surprised."
