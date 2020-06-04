Gemini Ink Offering Online Writing Workshops for San Antonio Youth This Summer

click image
Gemini Ink is offering two recurring online workshops for San Antonio youths throughout June to keep their creativity flowing at home.
Children ages 8-12 can take part in Poetry & Collage in Quarantine, a workshop that will "combine concrete, sensory phrase language with cut-out visual images to create an original collage piece about our quarantine days.".
Teaching Artist Joy Jiménez will lead the one-off hour-long Zoom sessions beginning Monday, June 15.
Teens can also get in on the action with the Map to Poetry workshop, which encourages attendees to "creatively deconstruct terms and synthesize summaries to use as the foundation of a haiku, poem or short story."
Participants for this workshop will need access to drawing paper and materials, as well as a journal and dictionary. Led by Art Teacher and Slam Poet Aminah Decé, the 2-hour-long sessions will be held beginning Saturday, June 13.
Both workshops are $20 per session. Registration for Map to Poetry
and Poetry & Collage
is available online.
A full list of workshop dates and times is available on Gemini Ink's website
.
