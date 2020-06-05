Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 5, 2020

Paintings by San Antonio Artist Juxtapose Trump's Bible Photo Op with Violent Dispersal of Protestors

Posted By on Fri, Jun 5, 2020 at 1:55 PM

click to enlarge “Photo Op (for the Christians),” acrylic on paper, 33” x 40” - JEFF WHEELER
  • Jeff Wheeler
  • “Photo Op (for the Christians),” acrylic on paper, 33” x 40”
Prolific San Antonio-based artist and gallerist Jeff Wheeler often invokes the current moment in his work. So, it's no surprise that he's now taking on Donald Trump's wildly inappropriate Monday photo op at St. John's Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

Prior to the photoshoot, Trump ordered the violent dispersal of peaceful protestors at the church — which included the institution's own clergy.



In a new series of paintings, Wheeler has recreated two images from the incident: one of Trump posing awkwardly lifting a bible in front of the church's sign and another depicting police in riot gear hounding protestors before the President's stunt.

In the painting of Trump, Wheeler uses the St. John's sign to display a searing indictment of the President's actions drawn from a statement made by prominent author and Jesuit priest Rev. James Martin.

"Using the bible as a prop while talking about sending in the military ... and publicly mocking people on a daily basis, is pretty much the opposite of all Jesus stood for," the quote reads.

"As I watched our feckless president try to figure out how to hold up a borrowed Bible while the smell of tear gas still hung in the air, my blood boiled," Wheeler told the Current in an email.

"The visual was just too much. I saw this piece done in my mind and immediately started on it.

"By the next day, the Republicans were, of course, completely silent, but there were many quotes from clergy that I could have chosen to put on the sign."

click to enlarge “Clearing the Way (for a photo op),” acrylic on paper, 30” x 35” - JEFF WHEELER
  • Jeff Wheeler
  • “Clearing the Way (for a photo op),” acrylic on paper, 30” x 35”
Wheeler's second painting, on the other hand, lets the action speak for itself, portraying a fleeing protestor surrounded by masked officers in riot gear with their batons poised to deal damage.

"Why are there so many Christians that helped [Trump] get elected and are still behind him and his antics? I will never understand it," Wheeler said.

"Maybe, just maybe, this [incident] will wake enough of them up and we can do what we have to do this November.

"He must go."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. The New York Times Proves That It Does Not Remember the Alamo Read More

  2. Chingos Masks: These Seamstresses Are Slaying It Puro San Antonio Style With Fashionable Face Coverings Read More

  3. San Antonio Spurs One of 22 Teams Returning to Finish NBA Season Read More

  4. Gemini Ink Offering Online Writing Workshops for San Antonio Youth This Summer Read More

  5. Filmmakers Host Online Screening of Documentary on San Antonio's Black History Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation