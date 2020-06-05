Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, June 5, 2020

San Antonio Photographer Invites Locals to Participate in Black Lives Matter Protest Portraits

Posted By on Fri, Jun 5, 2020 at 11:54 AM

click image FACEBOOK / ANDREW SETH BRADLEY
  • Facebook / Andrew Seth Bradley
Photographer and graphic designer Andrew Seth Bradley is using his skillset to draw attention to racial injustice and police brutality.

He's inviting Black San Antonians to sign up for 15-minute Black Lives Matter protest portrait sessions on Sunday at the Eleven Hundred Collective Studio. Participants can bring their own props and signs for the photos.



"I am inviting my Black friends and community to come into the studio, collaborate with me, and have a portrait made to take a stand," Bradley posted on Facebook.

"I think this is a way to listen, collaborate with you and help tell your story."

Participation in the shoot is free. However, Bradley is encouraging donations, all of which he plans to donate to NAACP San Antonio and the Texas Organizing Project.

Further information is available on Facebook. Those interested can sign up for a time online.

Free, 4-9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 7 (appointment required), Eleven Hundred Collective Studio, 1100 Broadway St. #311, andrewsethbradley.com

