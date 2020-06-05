Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, June 5, 2020

San Antonio's Iconic Kiddie Park Will Reopen This Month

Posted By on Fri, Jun 5, 2020 at 9:55 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO ZOO
  • Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
Kiddie Park, a revered near-downtown spot for kids' birthdays, is reopening later in June after two months of being shuttered by the pandemic.

While its doors won't reopen until Friday, June 19, guests can start booking for parties online, according to the San Antonio Zoo, where the park is located.



“We’re thrilled that the birthday party tradition can restart here for all San Antonians,” said SA Zoo CEO Tim Morrow said in a statement. "We’ve been looking forward to welcoming back families to Kiddie Park so that they can enjoy these historic rides as generations have before.”

Kiddie Park's new safety guidelines include a limited capacity of 50%, hand sanitizer stations, temperature checks for staff at the beginning of their shifts and social distancing reminders. Workers will regularly wipe down touch points such as tables and rides, and the park strongly recommends face masks for all visitors.

Once it reopens, the park will operate 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Guests can purchase daily unlimited ride wristbands for $12 and observer wristbands for non-riders for $1.

