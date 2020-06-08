Monday, June 8, 2020
San Antonio IKEA Reopens for Indoor Shopping, But Restaurant Remains Closed
By Nina Rangel
on Mon, Jun 8, 2020 at 4:18 PM
The IKEA store in Live Oak has reopened for in-store shopping
almost three months after shutting its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The IKEA Restaurant and children’s play area will remain shuttered. However, the Swedish Food Market grocery area is back in operation, and the store's fast-casual Bistro will serve takeaway food items.
The Swedish company said it's providing masks and other protective gear to employees and will take precautions including enforced social distancing, hand sanitizer stations, new food-handling procedures and plexiglass separation screens at cash registers.
The store is also offering shopping hours for seniors and at-risk customers from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
