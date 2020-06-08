Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 8, 2020

San Antonio IKEA Reopens for Indoor Shopping, But Restaurant Remains Closed

Posted By on Mon, Jun 8, 2020 at 4:18 PM

click to enlarge Rendering of Live Oak location - COURTESY OF IKEA
  • Courtesy of IKEA
  • Rendering of Live Oak location
The IKEA store in Live Oak has reopened for in-store shopping almost three months after shutting its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IKEA Restaurant and children’s play area will remain shuttered. However, the Swedish Food Market grocery area is back in operation, and the store's fast-casual Bistro will serve takeaway food items.



The Swedish company said it's providing masks and other protective gear to employees and will take precautions including enforced social distancing, hand sanitizer stations, new food-handling procedures and plexiglass separation screens at cash registers.

The store is also offering shopping hours for seniors and at-risk customers from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's Tobin Center Reopens With Two Free Events This Week Read More

  2. Paintings by San Antonio Artist Juxtapose Trump's Bible Photo Op with Violent Dispersal of Protestors Read More

  3. San Antonio Photographer Invites Locals to Participate in Black Lives Matter Protest Portraits Read More

  4. Spurs Forward LaMarcus Aldridge Will Be Out for the Revived Season Read More

  5. San Antonio Amusement and Water Parks Reopening to Guests in June Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation