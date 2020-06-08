San Antonio's Tobin Center Reopens With Two Free Events This Week

click to enlarge
It isn't just rock 'n' roll
that's back: the Tobin Center this week will begin holding limited-capacity events at its H-E-B Performance Hall.
The first few events will be free, allowing the performing arts center to gauge community response and comfort levels.
Its first event is a screening of Tom Hanks' feel-good Fred Rogers film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
on Friday. Seating will be limited to 250 people — a seventh of the space's capacity — due to COVID-19 precautions (Free, 8 p.m. Friday, June 12, 100 Auditorium Circle, tobincenter.org
).
The next day, San Antonio chamber quartet Agarita will give a concert featuring a wide range of repertoire — from John Williams to Astor Piazzolla — that draws from its past performances. No tickets are required for the free concert, but seating is limited to 350, assigned on a first-come, first-served basis (Free, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 100 Auditorium Circle, tobincenter.org
).
The Tobin is particularly well-equipped to maintain social distancing measures due to its state-of-the-art flooring system. Individual seats and rows can easily be removed allowing for adequate space between attendees.
Additional safety requirements include temperature checks at the door for all attendees, as well as the requirement that everyone wear a face cover. Masks will be provided to those who do not have them.
