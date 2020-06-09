Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Schlitterbahn Parks in New Braunfels and Galveston Set to Open This Saturday

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / SCHLITTERBAHNWATERPARKS
  • Instagram / schlitterbahnwaterparks
After initially announcing plans to reopen late in May, Schlitterbahn Water Parks & Resorts has now set Saturday, June 13 as its official date to welcome back patrons.

The Texas-born company will reopen its New Braunfels and Galveston locations at limited capacity to season pass holders on that date. The attractions have been closed since March due to the pandemic.



The parks will open to daily ticket holders at an a later date, which the company hasn't yet unannounced. Not all attractions will be available to guests right away.

"Some areas, rides and attractions are not conducive for social distancing and are closed for now," the park states on its website.

While closed, Cedar Fair Entertainment, the park's new owners, made updates to the parks' food and beverage locations, renovated the front entrances and added new furniture and shaded areas.

Guests must make reservations before arriving at the park. They'll also need to undergo a pre-entry health assessment 24 hours before arrival. Masks are required in designated areas.

Schlitterbahn's website has a full list of safety precautions for guests to review.

