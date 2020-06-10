Kathy Armstrong Stepping Down as Executive Director of San Antonio Arts Organization Luminaria

click to enlarge Sarah Brooke Lyons

Kathy Armstrong, who became Luminaria's first executive director in 2015, will leave the post at the end of the month, the arts organization announced Wednesday in an emailed statement.Prior to assuming her leadership role, Armstrong volunteered for many of Luminaria's early festivals. She served as a curator in 2011 and an associate artistic director in 2013.“I am most appreciative of the work done by Kathy over these past five years," Luminaria founder and former San Antonio Mayor Phil Hardberger said in a statement. "She has not only produced several outstanding Luminaria festivals, but she has broadened Luminaria's annual production into daily support of the arts in the entire artist community through the Luminaria Artist Foundation."He added: "Her general support of the arts through Luminaria has enriched and heightened cultural sensitivity on a day-to-day level and blended the arts into our daily experience. We will miss Kathy’s work, but her influence will continue.”According to Luminaria, Armstrong will "redirect her career toward other passions." She will continue to serve until June 27 and assist with a transition to new leadership.Luminaria's board will begin a search for a new executive director in mid-August.